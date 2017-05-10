Man wanted after using crow bar to break into Clarksville business

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man they say used a crow bar to enter a Clarksville store early Sunday morning, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened at a business in the 200 block of Tiny Town Road just after midnight.

According to a release, once inside the business, the unidentified man tried to break into an ATM. Police said the man stole a cash register before leaving.

He was last seen wearing baggy, light colored jeans, a black shirt and multi-colored hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a white van at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dominic Sacco at 931-648-0656 Ex. 5384 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8277.