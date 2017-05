MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured by a cow in a farm accident in Maury County Tuesday.

The accident happened in the afternoon on Thomas Drive in Columbia.

The Maury County Fire Department reported the victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The department noted it was the first time the area helipad was used. It was installed by Eagle Scout John Brewer two weeks ago.

No additional information was released.