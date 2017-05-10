Indoor, outdoor plaza like no other opens Friday in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville couple spent years turning the shell of an old South Nashville grocery store into their dream of what they describe as “an indoor city within a city.”

It’s a 100,000 square foot indoor and outdoor mixed-use space called Plaza Mariachi, which opens May 12 at 5 p.m.

Owners are hoping it becomes your family’s one stop shop for food, shopping, and entertainment.

It’s hard to believe it used to be a Kroger on Nolensville Road. As soon as you walk through the doors, it feels like you’re being transported to a Latin American city.

The indoor plaza has five “streets” full of shops, a market, and an arcade. There are even radio stations and a stage, all full of Latin flair.

The streets are lined with stone archways, stained glass, and street lamps to resemble a traditional marketplace town. You could spend a lot of time just looking at all the details.

“Every business will have a different feel, a different home, and we thought it would just be appropriate to have them with different details, some of the different structures you would see if you’re walking in Puerto Rico or Venezuela or Mexico, and really bring that authenticity to Nashville,” said owner Diane Janbakhsh.

One-hundred and eighty different colors of paint were used, as well as 25,500 square feet of stucco and 24,000 handmade tiles.

There are even 10 restaurants and cafes to choose from.

“Tropical, Puerto Rican, Cuban cuisine… we have an Argentinian grill. Every country has its different products and we try to bring and source all of the most popular things that maybe you can’t get here. We love to be able to introduce people to new tastes, flavors and sounds and sights. I think that’s the thrill for us,” said Janbakhsh.

This project also created 200 jobs. It’s located at 3955 Nolensville Pike. Visit PlazaMariachi.com for more.

