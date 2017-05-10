Former Maury County pastor charged in 2012 sexual battery case

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former church pastor is facing sexual battery charges five years after the alleged crime.

Tandy Eugene Roberts, 59, was charged with aggravated sexual battery by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in January.

Police say in July of 2012, Roberts touched a then 12-year-old girl inappropriately “for the purpose of sexual gratification of the defendant,” according to court documents obtained by News 2. The victim is now 17 years of age.

Roberts was arrested for the alleged crime in this past January. Then, on May 8, the case was bound over to a grand jury after a preliminary hearing. The case is still pending in the grand jury.

For about five years, Roberts was pastor of the small Faith Baptist Church in rural Maury County, near Santa Fe.

Church members say Roberts resigned after his arrest in January.