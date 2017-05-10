First-year umpire in Maury, Giles counties arrested for serious drug felonies

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – A middle school umpire who worked in both Maury and Giles counties was arrested Tuesday and now faces serious drug felonies.

Robert Siniard, 42, a first-year umpire, faces multiple charges, including paraphernalia, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of meth for resale, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and criminal conspiracy.

“It doesn’t make us feel good. We do everything we can to make sure that every umpire and official has a background check every year,” said TSSAA’s executive director, Bernard Childress.

Pulaski police arrested Siniard on Tuesday and seized almost an entire pound of meth.

Drug agents say the 432 grams of meth at $60 a gram would generate a street value over $25,000.

According to court documents, investigators also found a small arsenal of weapons in his Pulaski home.

Siniard’s wife, Rae, was also booked on meth and pot charges, as was accomplice Larry Duncan.

The 42-year-old was in his first year as an umpire and worked a handful of middle school games so far this spring.

“Number one priority is that student athletes that participate are protected 100 percent and they are safe at all times,” Childress told News 2.

“This man you showed me the picture of passed the background check and had a clean record,” he also said.

Childress said he doesn’t know exactly how many games Siniard worked, “but his assigning officer said he worked a few middle school games with a veteran official for them, and they were training him and his last game was worked April 28.”

No issues were reported on the ball field. He made $55 per game.

Siniard is now in jail on $209,500 bond. He, his wife, and the alleged accomplice are all due in court May 16.