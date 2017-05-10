Antioch H.S. wrestling coach charged with sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wrestling coach at Antioch High School has been arrested for sexual battery after an alleged incident involving a student last fall.

According to Metro Schools, Jerome Dooley was suspended without pay on Sept. 20 after he allegedly grabbed a student inappropriately and touched his own private areas the day before.

On Nov. 18, Dooley was given a letter from the director of schools informing him his suspension would continue pending the outcome of the investigation.

He was arrested on Friday for sexual battery.