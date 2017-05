NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seven families are displaced after a fire at an East Nashville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Neill Avenue.

Crews reported heavy smoke when they arrived to the scene.

A total of eight units were affected with fire or water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

No injuries were reported.

A cause has not yet been determined.