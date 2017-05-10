33 pounds of heroin found in semi during Kentucky traffic stop

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police troopers recovered 33 pounds of heroin in a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on Interstate 24 Tuesday.

Troopers stopped the vehicle for a commercial vehicle inspection on I-24 in Lyon County around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers first found a small amount of heroin one on occupant of the trailer before discovering the remainder inside the vehicle, according to a release.

The heroin has an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The driver, Roberto Orozco, age 29, of West Valley, Utah and passenger, Alberto Leal-Martinez, age 50, of Magna, Utah were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and booked into the Caldwell County Jail.