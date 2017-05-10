27-year-old man wanted by Smyrna police for stalking

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are searching for a 27-year-old man who is wanted for stalking.

According to a release, Phillip Meeks has previously been investigated for similar crimes and additional charges against him are pending.

Meeks is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. Police said he is believed to have long hair now.

His last known address was in Hermitage, but he also frequents the Rutherford County area on a regular basis, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.