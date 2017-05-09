Tennessee lawmakers respond to James Comey’s firing

ASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some of Tennessee’s top lawmakers are responding to the sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey. President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday, dramatically ousting the nation’s top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia’s election meddling.

Senator Bob Corker

While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions,” said Corker. “It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time.

Senator Lamar Alexander

“The president should nominate as Mr. Comey’s replacement the most qualified individual possible, and the Senate should promptly hold thorough hearings on the nominee’s fitness to lead the FBI.”

Congressman Jim Cooper

The FBI is investigating Trump associates right now. This firing calls to mind the worst days of Nixon. It’s time for a special prosecutor.

Congressman Steve Cohen

I have said to my colleagues and to the public for over four months that FBI Director James Comey would do the right thing in the Trump-Russia investigation. I also believed President Trump wouldn’t fire him unless he felt that Director Comey threatened his presidency. This is sadly reminiscent of the Saturday Night Massacre when President Nixon fired Justice Department officials that threatened his presidency. Two days ago, I tweeted that I hoped Director Comey would be next year’s recipient of the Profiles in Courage Award because of the Trump-Russia investigation, but President Trump has effectively vetoed that award. I call on Speaker Paul Ryan to immediately appoint a bipartisan, non-classified, public, and transparent commission to investigate the Trump-Russia relationship. Our democracy is in danger.

Congressman Marsha Blackburn

The FBI Director is entrusted to conduct business in an apolitical manner. What we have seen from Director Comey has been a breach of that trust and a politicization of the office. His removal from this office is warranted after his recent conduct in his position.