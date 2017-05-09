Shelby County leads state in number of people with handgun permits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shelby County leads the state in the number of people who have handgun permits, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The agency reports there are more than 65,700 permit holders in the county.

Knox County comes in second with about 37,100, followed by Davidson County with more than 33,000.

Brian Davis, a firearms instructor, said he’s not surprised by the 47 percent increase in permit holders in Knox County over the past five years. He says he’s seen a gradual uptick in the number of students in his classes since state officials dropped the price of a carry permit.

On January 1, the cost of a lifetime carry permit in Tennessee dropped from $500 to $300.

“It’s just an adding factor and it tips the balance over for people that were on the fence to go ahead and just do it,” Davis said.

So far, this year in Tennessee more than 592,000 people have active handgun carry permits.