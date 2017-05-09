Police search for brother of shooting victim in Springfield

SPIRNGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield police are looking for a man who allegedly shot his brother.

According to Springfield police, the shooting happened on Ben Drive.

When Springfield Police got to the scene a man was laying down beside a car in a driveway.

Police said the victim was followed out of the residence and was shot.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery.

The victim’s brother, Joseph Johnson, was identified as the suspect. He could also answer to Joe Johnson.

He is 5-foot 11-inches and weighs around 185 pounds with dreadlocks.

Police said Johnson drove away from the home in a white 2009 PT Cruiser. The license plate reads 677 ZCZ. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about the shooting or Johnson call Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.