NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a wrong way crash on Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday near the Interstate 40 and Interstate 65 split.

According to Metro police, two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also said one of the drivers is being investigated for possible DUI.

The ramp was temporarily closed, but opened back up just before 5 a.m.