Pet of the Week for May 8, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bennett – 3 years old

Bennett is a silly, fun-loving bundle of awesomeness. He is a playgroup rock star and loves to trot around saying hello to all his friends.

Claudette – 4 years old

Claudette is a pint sized, beautiful gal with a beautiful smile. She loves to sun bathe and hang out with her pals in playgroup.

Toby – 10 months

Toby here and boy am I a ball of awesomeness, I am still a puppy, so I will need a family who is ready to teach me all the cool stuff like the sitting, and staying, but I love to learn especially if you have the cookies during the learning sessions.

Sibyl – 9 years old

Hi everyone, I’m Sibyl. I’m a shy girl who needs time to warm up to people but can be very affectionate once I get to know you. I’m 9 years old but still have plenty of love to give my new forever family. I’ve been at the shelter for almost a month and I am so ready to leave! Won’t you come down to MACC and let me steal your heart?

Jupiter – 4 years old

I’m Jupiter, and I’m here to show you that I’m out of this world! I do have so hair loss but that doesn’t dampen my spirits. I’m a loving and affectionate girl who loves everyone she meets!

Pet of the Week for May 8 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bennett Claudette Toby Sibyl Jupiter