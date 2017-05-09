Nashville Sounds host ‘Bark in the Park’ tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Sounds are hosting “Bark in the Park” Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park.

Attendees can bring their fur-baby with them to watch the game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. and tickets are $14 for the dog-human combo. All proceeds from dog ticket sales will benefit New Leash on Life. Anyone who is bringing their dog is asked to enter at the Fifth Avenue entrance.

Dogs and their humans will be sitting in sections 101 to 104.The Nashville Sounds will provide water for the pups. Owners are also asked to bring proof of their dog’s rabies vaccination.

Officials are asking for well-behaved, leash dogs only.