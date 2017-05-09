Nashville man dies at Missouri jail; Investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway into the death of a Nashville man who was being held in a Missouri jail.

Tory Sanders, 28, was taken into custody Friday night in Mississippi County, Missouri, and while in custody, he died.

His family called News 2 over the weekend asking us to look into his death. They said he had a history of depression and went on a drive to clear his head last week.

He reportedly got lost and wound up in Missouri.

While the details are limited, Sanders ended up in jail. According to the Mississippi County coroner, Sanders was being held in self-protective custody.

The coroner told News 2 that at some point Sanders became agitated, and several deputies tried to restrain him. During an altercation, Sanders was tased. About an hour later, he was dead.

The coroner further stated Sanders had no trauma to his body; his cause of death is unknown. The coroner added that he’s waiting for toxicology results to come back.

On Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced he was investigating Sander’s death.

Hawley also called for the sheriff, Cory Hutcheson, be removed.

Hutcheson recently had his sheriff’s license suspended after he was charged with robbery, assault and illegal surveillance. Still, he was involved in that altercation with Sanders.

In a statement, Attorney General Hawley said:

I have asked a court to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County. My office has already charged Hutcheson with robbery, assault and illegal surveillance. And on Friday, an inmate at the Mississippi County jail died following an altercation in which Hutcheson participated—despite the fact Hutcheson’s license as sheriff has been suspended. As soon as I learned of this death, I directed my office to open a full investigation, which is now underway. In the meantime, we are asking the court to strip Hutcheson of his office of sheriff and prevent him from interfering in any way with our investigation and other law enforcement efforts. The people of Mississippi County, and Missouri, deserve honest law enforcement officials. My office is committed to conducting a vigorous and impartial investigation to ensure the rule of law is upheld.

