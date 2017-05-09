Man returned to Nashville after arrest in rape at Drake concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was returned to Nashville Tuesday from Tampa, Florida, where he was arrested on rape charges.

Leavy Johnson, 37, is accused of raping a woman at the Drake concert at Bridgestone Arena on August 14.

The victim reported Johnson was working for a subcontractor at the arena during the concert when he led her to believe he could take her to a backstage area close to the performer.

The 28-year-old woman alleges Johnson took her to a dark area of the arena where the sexual assault reportedly took place.

Johnson was booked into the Metro jail just before 3:30 p.m. on $75,000 bond.