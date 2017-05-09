Legally blind Tennessee boy gets gift of sight for 10th birthday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A community has come together to give a Tennessee boy the gift of sight just in time for his 10th birthday.

Andrew Borden was born with ocular albinism and is legally blind without a special kind of electronic eyewear that now allows him to see 20/20.

With the help of the school system and the community, the needed $10,000 for the device was raised in just two days and ultimately gave Andrew sight.

“Over the past few months I’d sit up at night after everybody went to bed and search the Internet because I knew there had to be something out there,” his father Justin Borden said.

On Friday, Andrew received the special eyewear during an assembly at school.

“We had a package arrive at the school that needs to be opened,” said teacher Renee Powell at the assembly. “Are there any fourth graders with a birthday? You’re the closest why don’t you come up.”

Andrew then made his way to the stage to open what he thought was a gift for the incoming fifth grade class.

Instead, just in time for his birthday, Andrew was given the gift of sight with the eSight eyewear, which is like a visor in which he puts his glasses.

On the outside are two cameras, a light in the front and a handheld remote Andrew can use to zoom in and out, or even pause – allowing him to correct his own vision.

“It was people you don’t even know, and there were a lot of anonymous donations on there. People that didn’t even want you to know they gave money,” his mom Jennifer Borden said.

“That just reinforces what I say about our community. It’s just a wonderful community. Small, but very powerful,” said Powell

“I’ve just been waiting and waiting, and now they’re here,” said Andrew.

The Bordens say the sky is the limit from here on out. That includes going anywhere and everywhere they’ve been so Andrew can see it now.