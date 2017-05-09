Hickman County man accused of raping teen he met on Facebook

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hickman County man is accused of lying on social media and talking to a minor female before raping her.

Kendall Gillotti faces one count of rape, three counts of statutory rape, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

His arrest comes after the sheriff’s office says the victim’s guardian began snooping on the teenager’s social media.

Gillotti reportedly met the victim, a 17-year-old girl, on Facebook. Detectives say the man admitted everything he told the teenager was a lie.

At some point during their communication, authorities told News 2 the two met in person at a diner before Gillotti is accused of sneaking into her house while her grandmother was present.

The man also reportedly admitted to having contact and knowing her age.

Gillotti was arrested Monday night in La Vergne and booked into jail. He’s being held without bond but has a bond hearing Wednesday.