Haslam says repair work on I-440 will be priority in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gov. Bill Haslam says repair work on Interstate 440 will be at the top of the Tennessee Department of Transpiration’s priority list next year.

TDOT released its three-year plan on Tuesday and it includes $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments. The gas tax increase in the IMPROVE Act is expected to raise $150 million to meet Tennessee’s road needs by 2018.

“I am thrilled to see that repairing heavily damaged I-440 is one of Gov. Haslam’s top priorities in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s list of road projects,” Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said.

She continued, “Residents in Davidson County and commuters across the region have been extremely vocal about the need for this to happen, and I am pleased that Gov. Haslam and Commissioner Schroer have listened.”

