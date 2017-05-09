Funeral to be held for longtime Maury County deputy

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The funeral for a Maury County deputy who died in his injuries sustained in a single-car accident will be held Tuesday afternoon.
More than 1,000 people attended a visitation for Deputy Jimmy Tennyson on Monday.
A second visitation will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Southgate Church of Christ. Tennyson’s funeral will be held immediately after at 3 p.m.
Tennyson was a beloved deputy in Maury County and was a school resource officer.
He is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to:
FOP James K. Polk Lodge #26
P.O. Box 891
Columbia, Tenn. 38401