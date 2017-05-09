Fans embrace bright Predators gold as team advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The color gold covers Bridgestone like a blanket on game day. It’s everywhere, but it wasn’t always that way.

The teams colors have always been blue and gold, but the Predators wanted something that stood out, so the franchise made the decision to make gold the primary color.

And now, it’s painting the city of Nashville.

Senior VP of Booking David Kells says they made the decision to give the fans something that was theirs. He said so many teams use the colors blue, red and black, but the Predators had gold.

“When our team went to an opposing building, they could see where our fans are,” Kells noted.

It’s a bright color, its an energetic color, and the fans have fully embraced it.

“The players have embraced the gold jerseys the gold helmets and you look around during the playoffs and every body is gold inside Bridgestone Arena and out,” Kells told News 2.