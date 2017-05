CLARKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who has not been seen in a week.

Deondre Brooks was last seen at his Davis Drive home last Tuesday. At the time, he was wearing a red shirt and multi-color jeans.

Brooks is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5389 or the Tipsline at 931-648-8277.