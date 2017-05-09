Citizen’s tip about illegal drug sales leads to convicted felon’s arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A citizen’s tip early Tuesday morning about illegal drug sales led to a convicted felon’s arrest.

Danny Lunsford was taken into custody after police responded to the area of 33rd Avenue North around 1:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival, police reported Lunsford got out of a maroon Chrysler Sebring and attempted to walk away. He was taken into custody and police said a silver revolver was in plain view inside the Sebring.

During a search of the car, police found another handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console, as well as cocaine and marijuana.

Lunsford, 42, is charged with cocaine possession in a drug-free zone and felon in possession of a handgun, among other charges.

He is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.