NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – World-renowned Australian mural artist Guido van Helten will soon begin painting an abandoned grain silo in West Nashville.

The old silo, considered an eyesore by many, towers over The Nations neighborhood.

Van Helton specializes in large-scale works of art on buildings, silos, even boats.

The artist was introduced to neighbors at The Nations monthly community meeting Tuesday night.

Van Helton will begin painting over the weekend.

In the meantime, he’ll choose his muse, whose face and form will grace the side of the silo for decades to come.

“I find these buildings and these structures interesting,” Van Helton told News 2. “I like their look. I like the aesthetic of the old concrete. And I like to bring human images out of the concrete.”

Van Helton doesn’t choose the subject in his paintings until he gets to the city where he paints.

The painting was commissioned by the Nashville Walls Project, which commissions paintings all over the city.

