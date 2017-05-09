Attorneys discuss lawsuit after bounty hunters shoot at wrong car, kill father

News 2 will livestream the news conference. Click here to watch from your mobile device.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Attorneys will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss a civil lawsuit filed after a 24-year-old man was shot by bounty hunters.

“The civil action on behalf of Ms. Anita Jenkins will seek to hold accountable the individuals and business entities responsible for her son’s tragic, but preventable death,” said Mawuli Davis.

Jalen Johnson, also known as Jalen Johnson-Milan, died after a bounty hunter opened fired on a car he was riding in on April 23 in Clarksville.

Seven men, who believed he was a wanted fugitive, now face first-degree murder charges for his death.

Johnson leaves behind three children. His family says he was an innocent man who died in an act of terrorizing violence.

