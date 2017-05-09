Amid Nashville’s boom, there’s still property for sale downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s incredible how much the Nashville skyline has changed within just the past year, and there’s still construction around every corner.

There’s not much land left to build in downtown, but there are a couple of acres on James Robertson Parkway that are available.

This property is a little different because it’s state owned, and it’s going to the highest bidder.

“The state just last year passed a bill that they can now auction their real estate,” said Justin Ochs, Vice President of National Development for Compass Real Estate.

Two pieces of land make up the two acres, and they could be split or sold together. Ochs told News 2 it’s hard to tell how much someone will pay for the land.

News 2 only found eight pieces of commercial property for sale downtown, and the prices range from about $326,000 to $5.75-million.

This property is in a prime location right across the street from the Municipal Auditorium, blocks from government offices, and only about a mile away from Broadway.

Because Nashville is an “it” city, there’s already a lot of interest in the property. It’s zoned for mixed-use, so that could mean more apartments, shops, restaurants, and more.

“We’ve had interest from obviously all over Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Virginia, Las Angeles, San Diego, New York so who’s to say what they could dream up on these two acres that we haven’t even thought of yet,” said Ochs.

There’s a live auction on June 21 at the Hermitage Hotel. Pre-bidding will start seven days prior to that.

You can request more information about the property at SoldOnCompass.com.