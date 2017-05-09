AMBER Alert: Police, TBI looking for 5-month-old in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-month-old girl in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for Ayla Settles. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a red onesie.

Ayla was taken by her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd, from Ayla’s home at 2 a.m.

Police believe Ayla was taken with force from the home.

Lloyd fled the on foot and could still be in the same area.

The TBI said Lloyd has an extensive criminal history and should be approached with caution. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

If you have information call 1-800-TBI-FIND.