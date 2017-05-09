ABC officially bringing back ‘American Idol’

NEW YORK, NY (WKRN) – ABC announced on “Good Morning America” Tuesday morning that the network is bringing back “American Idol” to primetime.

The announcement comes just two years after the reality singing show left FOX.

GMA said the hosts and the judges are yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

American Idol is BACK. NEW: @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol for the 2017-2018 season. pic.twitter.com/8y4RmzdXFa — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 9, 2017

“‘American Idol’ is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams.”

Kelly Ripa announced just last week that former “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest would be joining her to host “LIVE”, the ABC syndicated morning talk show.

Seacrest has reportedly said he is open to the idea of hosting Idol again.