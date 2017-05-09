8 pounds of crystal meth seized in Nashville; 2 men arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A month-long investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department resulted in two arrests and the seizure of 8 pounds of crystal meth.

Authorities say Martin Perez, 21, of Elkins, Texas, was supplying large amounts of crystal meth to Seruand Rivera, 22, of Franklin, Tennessee.

The men were reportedly arrested after they met in a Hermitage area parking lot where they planned to sell the meth, which was concealed inside a spare tire.

Perez and Rivera both face drug conspiracy charges. They’re being held in the Metro jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Neither of their mug shots were immediately released by police.