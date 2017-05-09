44 accused in Lewis County drug ring involved Mexican cartels

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 40 people in Lewis County face drug charges Tuesday, with most of the suspects accused of selling a powerful type of meth brought over the border from Mexican drug cartels.

So far, 21 of 44 indictments handed down by the Lewis County Grand Jury on May 1 have been served.

“A lot of them don’t have jobs, and that is how they make their living – selling meth,” Joey Kimble, Director of the 21st Judicial Task Force, said.

Since most crimes are associated with drugs, Hohenwald’s police chief, Sam Livingston, said the bust will make his city a safer place.

“It goes beyond break-ins,” he said. “[It] hurts the community; you have family stealing from family. You have domestic, you have violent crimes, a lot of crimes we have can be traced back to the drug abuse issue,” he explained.

Agents with the 21st Drug Task Force and the Hohenwald Police Department conducted undercover buys and long-term investigations for more than a year.

Tuesday was the first time there’s been a drug roundup in Lewis County in 14 years.