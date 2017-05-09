3 crashes involving at least 6 six cars slow traffic on I-24 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three separate accidents slowed traffic Tuesday night on Interstate 24 in southern Davidson County.

The incidents happened just before 9 p.m. near the Rutherford County line, closing all but one westbound lane and two left eastbound lanes.

Police at the scene told News 2 two of the three crashes, which happened in westbound lanes, are more serious with at least one vehicle flipped onto its side against the median.

The third crash was a fender bender in eastbound lanes that reportedly happened due to rubbernecking.

At least six vehicles were involved but possibly eight.

News 2 was told several people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact number of victims and severity of injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The roadway isn’t expected to reopen until 12 a.m. Further details have yet to be released.

