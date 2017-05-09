2 arrested for distributing more than 4,000 grams of methamphetamine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police seized more than eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine following a month-long investigation in Nashville.

According to arrest affidavits, 22-year-old Seruand Rivera and 21-year-old Jose Perez were arrested on Monday. The two are accused of distributing more than 300 grams of meth during April and May of 2017.

Police wrote in the affidavits that they confiscated more than 4,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the case. That’s more than eight pounds.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and their bonds were set at $100,000 each. Their first appearance in court was set for Wednesday, May 10.