NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old accused of killing a man while he sat on his front porch is now charged with first-degree murder.

Tyler Atkins is accused of shooting and killing John Stowers at the 56-year-old man’s mobile home in the 100 block of Queen Ann Drive last July.

He was later found dead by a friend.

A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.

Atkins will be tried as an adult.