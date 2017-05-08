TBI, Nashville DA ask court to release report on Jocques Clemmons shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a district attorney have taken the unusual step of asking a court to release a TBI report on the February death of a black man shot by a white officer in Nashville.

Under Tennessee law, all TBI investigative files are confidential and can’t be released to the public unless ordered by a court or subpoenaed.

The court petition filed by TBI Director Mark Gwyn and Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says that immediately releasing the report on the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons is in the best interest of the public.

It does not, however, give a reason why.

Authorities say the police officer shot the 31-year-old man in the back after a traffic stop. Click here to read more about the Jocques Clemmons case.