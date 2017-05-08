Tad Cummins booked into Kentucky jail Monday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins was brought back from California on Monday and booked into a Kentucky jail.

The Henderson County Detention Center confirmed he was booked in their jail at 3: 55 p.m. U.S. Marshals told News 2 it was closest place that takes federal inmates that had space.

Cummins, 50, remains in federal custody after being charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse.

The charges came after he allegedly kidnapped his former student, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, from Columbia, Tennessee, on March 13.

The two remained on the run for 38 days until a Tennessee native met them in a rural, mountainous area of northern California, calling authorities after realizing who they were.

