Surveillance video shows thieves checking door handles in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say home surveillance video showing thieves going door-to-door is a stark reminder of the importance of locking your car doors.

Residents regularly send surveillance footage to police that shows suspected burglars attempting to break in to vehicles.

West Precinct community affairs coordinator Sergeant Steve Linn says those attempts are likely made on a nightly basis somewhere in Davidson County.

“It’s happening daily, unfortunately,” Sgt. Linn said. “And we’re trying to get the word out that these few simple things can be a big preventative tool.”

Sgt. Linn is referring to the Park Smart campaign, reminding people of three steps: Lock your vehicle. Secure your valuables. Take keys with you.

Linn says the vast majority of burglarized vehicles are left unlocked. Last week, there were 29 car burglaries in West Precinct. Not a single window was broken to get inside.

Most thieves will leave a car alone if the doors are locked.

In many cases, thieves are getting away with high-end valuables, like Louis Vuitton & Kate Spade bags, handguns, golf clubs, laptop computers or phones, many in plain view.