2 critically hurt in Murfreesboro crash involving semi

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were critically hurt in an accident involving a semi in Murfreesboro Monday.

It happened on South Church Street at Joe B. Jackson Parkway, near the Walmart.

Police spokesman Kyle Evans said two people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and the northbound lanes of South Church Street are expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic is being re-routed.

