MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Murfreesboro late Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sulphur Springs Road.

According to police, the victim was traveling north on the roadway when he struck a brick mailbox.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.