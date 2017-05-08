Man wanted in shooting that injured 2 at Antioch billiards bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they have identified the suspected gunman accused of shooting and injuring two young men last week in Antioch.

Arrest warrants have been drawn against Brian Arellano, 21, in the shooting at Cantina Las Nenas Bar & Billiards on Apache Trail near Haywood Lane last Monday.

Arellano is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the case.

Police say witnesses reported shots were fired in the parking lot of the car at 1:30 a.m. after the suspects, two Hispanic men, argued with victims inside.

Juan Carlos Melendez, 22, and Franklin Pineda-Caceres, 16, were both shot.

Anyone who knows Arellano’s whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro police have yet to identify the second suspect.