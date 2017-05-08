Kellyanne Conway visits Nashville but not without protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, made her way to Music City Monday, but not without protest.

Conway was a guest for Representative Marsha Blackburn’s “Women for Distinction” luncheon.

Protesters gathered downtown, rallying against what they call “anti-woman” policies. The protest was organized by local chapters of “Indivisible and Tennessee Action.”

Those against the seventh district representative said they’ve had enough.

“I’m calling her out. I’m calling her out on her inconsistencies, calling her out on her lies, calling her out on her half-truths and it’s time to hold her accountable,” said protester Kirk “Wolfman” Braaten.

The protest began at the Court of Flags on First Avenue and Broadway and ended at the Omni Hotel.

Media was not allowed inside the event.