Humboldt woman arrested in ongoing TBI human trafficking case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Humboldt woman accused of forcing a minor to have sex with a man in exchange for drugs has been arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Veronica Boykin on March 22 after police received information about the alleged incident.

According to a release, during the course of its investigation, agents developed information that Boykin offered a 15-year-old female to have sex with a still unidentified man in exchange for narcotics.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody last Thursday and is charged with one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

She was booked into the Madison County jail on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing.