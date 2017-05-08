Gallatin holds planning meeting for upcoming solar eclipse

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The historic total solar eclipse is quickly approaching, and the city of Gallatin wants your help planning for the big day.

Gallatin is right in the center of the August 21 eclipse’s path, meaning you’ll see the eclipse in entirety. The sky will go dark for around 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

The city is expecting a lot of people to descend on Sumner County, so the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is preparing.

“Right now, eleven different countries are represented, coming to Gallatin for the eclipse, as well as from over thirty different states,” said Taryn Hill with the CVB.

“I’m really excited to say that our hotels are almost completely sold out. There’s one hotel left that hasn’t opened yet. It will open in July. They are still taking reservations for that weekend before August 21. So we expect our restaurants to be filled, our attractions to see high volumes of people,” she told News 2.

An informational meeting is being held Monday night in the hopes of recruiting some volunteers to help on the big day.

Hill told News 2 there are a lot of things volunteers can help with.

“We have people we need for parking, golf cart shuttling, handing out safety glasses… They will be a big part. You need to have the eye wear,” she explained.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. The first 10 people will get a free Gallatin Tennessee Eclipse Encounter T-shirt, which will also be on sale for everyone else.

Read more about the eclipse at GreatAmericanEclipse.com.