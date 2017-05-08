Memorial held for clerk gunned down inside West Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday, friends and family gathered for a celebration of life service for John “Daniel” Stevens at West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory.

Stevens was shot and killed last Tuesday at an Exxon gas station in West Nashville where he worked the overnight shift for years.

People who knew him described him as a kind, gentle soul.

“He was so generous. Even to other business owners, if you were short on anything, or if you had a question, he was always just a very kind person,” said a business owner who only wanted to be identified as Antoinette.

Antoinette works next to the Exxon where Stevens was shot several times and knew him for years. She told News 2 she is struggling to deal with his death.

“Complete shock. Senseless, ridiculous, unwarranted killing of a very innocent sweet soul,” she said.

“It is a really sad, senseless act of violence. To a really, really sweet man who deserved better,” added April Helm, who was paying her respects.

Helm placed small American flags around the funeral home in honor of Stevens. Stevens was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Stevens leaves behind his wife of 16 years Peggy Stevens. And many friends and family members to cherish his memory.

RELATED: Video shows suspects walking calmly out of West Nashville gas station