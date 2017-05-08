Education commissioner: State assessment tests a success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Following last year’s disastrous rollout of a new state assessment test for students, the state Department of Education has announced that this year’s testing has been successfully completed.

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said in an email that kids in grades 3 through 11 were able to complete the assessment both online and on paper.

Testing of students was abruptly canceled last year and the state terminated a five-year $108 million contract with North Carolina-based testing company Measurement Inc. after the company’s online platform failed and it couldn’t meet the deadline to provide paper exams on time.

State officials said they had not paid on that contract.

The new test, known as TNReady, has been hailed as a smarter assessment test that better gauges a student’s critical-thinking skills.