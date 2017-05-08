Dump truck driver who spotted Trinity Quinn says he’s glad he saw something

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The dump truck driver who spotted homicide suspect Trinity Quinn and ultimately called police to alert them of her whereabouts spoke to the media for the first time Monday afternoon.

Quinn and Daniel Clark, 28, were the subjects of an intense manhunt after West Nashville Exxon clerk, John “Daniel” Stevens was shot and killed last Tuesday night.

Ron Anderson said he was driving down the road when something caught his eye – a young girl wearing a camouflage coat and hoodie when it was 70 degrees outside.

“I told police, this may not be anything, but it turned out that it was. I didn’t know for sure if it was her. I just wanted to let someone know what I’d seen,” he said.

Anderson said when he saw Quinn, she was just going back into a ditch.

“I didn’t see him,” he said. “Where she was going looked odd to me.”

Anderson said he hopes Clark and Quinn get convicted of the crime they are accused of.

“I’m just glad I seen something and it turned out to be them,” he said.

The dump truck driver added he encourages all citizens to report what they see.

“If that had not been the girl, I don’t think the police department would have been ill with me for turning in something that wasn’t right,” Anderson said. “I think everybody should try to help.”

Quinn and Clark remained jailed. They are both charged with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft.

A memorial was held for Stevens on Monday afternoon.