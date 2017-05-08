4 of 6 teens in custody after prompting lockdown at Donelson nursing home

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A search for six teens who authorities say stole a car prompted a lockdown at a Donelson nursing home Monday afternoon.

According to Metro police, two of the suspects made it inside the Lakeshore Heartland Nursing Home before they were taken into custody.

Everyone inside the home is safe; police went room-to-room as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.

As for the other suspects, two more were taken into custody by a police K-9, another was found in a wooded area and two more remain at large.

The stolen car was found at McGavock High School, police said. Additional information was not released.



