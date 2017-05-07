Retired Montgomery County sheriff Billy Smith passes away

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement in Montgomery County are mourning the loss of their retired sheriff Billy Smith, who passed away Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Smith died peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 85.

Smith was born on June 11, 1931 in Montgomery County and graduated from Woodlawn High School.

The sheriff’s office says he worked at Elder Conroy, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and in civil service at Fort Campbell’s “Birdcage.”

He then returned to the sheriff’s department, serving for 14 years as a deputy sheriff and sergeant before campaigning for the office of sheriff and being elected in 1978.

Smith served five consecutive terms as sheriff until he retired in 1998. During that time, he was president of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed farming, raising cattle, spending time with family and friends, watching NASCAR, and eating homemade ice cream.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Wednesday, May 10, from 12 p.m. until the hour of service, at the church. A private burial will follow.