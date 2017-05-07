Preds to hold Select-a-Seat event this Tuesday at Bridgestone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Sunday afternoon’s win against the St. Louis Blues, clinching their second round series, the Nashville Predators are headed to the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

To celebrate, the team is holding a Select-a-Seat event at Bridgestone Arena. Fans will be able to pick out season-ticket seats for the 2017-18 season.

According to Preds officials, becoming a Season-Ticket Citizen is currently the only way to secure tickets for the Western Conference final and to save a minimum of 50 percent on those tickets.

The free event—being held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. this Tuesday—will also feature locker room tours, kids activities, and visits with Gnash.

It’ll also be the first chance to purchase Western Conference final merchandise from the pro shop.

For more information, visit NashvillePredators.com/tickets.