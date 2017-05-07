Preds hope to clinch trip to Western Conference final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will attempt to make history by winning Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues and clinching the franchise’s first trip to the Western Conference final.

The Preds aren’t happy about letting a first chance at franchise history slip through their fingers when they lost in St. Louis Friday night.

Instead, they left St. Louis with a 2-1 loss as the Blues pulled within 3-2 in their semifinal.

“We didn’t get it done last night,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ve had good success in our building in front of our fans. We’re excited to get home and play the game.”

The Predators need their top line to start scoring again. Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson combined for 15 points in sweeping Chicago but have three points together against the Blues. Arvidsson hasn’t scored a goal this series after tying Johansen for the points lead during the regular season (61) while tying Forsberg for the team high with 31 goals.

“It’s just a matter of time before they fall,” Laviolette said.

St. Louis now has won three of its last four games when facing elimination. The Predators are hoping for a boost from the home crowd.

“Pretty great would be an understatement,” Johansen said of the home fans. “It’s been a lot of fun playing here. Obviously want to keep this going, so it’ll be great to play our style of game and play a solid 60 minutes, maybe more, and show the fans how we play and what we’re made of and keep this run going.”

The puck drops in Smashville at 2 p.m.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.